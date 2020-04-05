EVOS (EVOS) Price Reaches $0.0005

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, EVOS has traded up 60% against the dollar. EVOS has a total market cap of $5,081.78 and $1.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EVOS

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

