ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $783.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,918.35 and approximately $783.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

