ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225,675.86

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $225,675.86 and approximately $767.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

