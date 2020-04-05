ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of ExlService worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 681.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $269,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,344 shares of company stock worth $1,909,067. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

