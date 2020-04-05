EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 9,902.1% This Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001482 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

