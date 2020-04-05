EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.0306 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $193,306.32 and approximately $5,079.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 61.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.89 or 0.04457818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009418 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

