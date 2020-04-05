Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0768 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $27,915.06 and $10,315.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.02115358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.55 or 0.03472258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00597709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00793098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00485363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 528,367 coins and its circulating supply is 363,367 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

