Expanse Price Hits $0.0263 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $494,358.51 and approximately $590.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

