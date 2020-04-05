Factom (FCT) Price Tops $1.64 on Top Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00024186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. Factom has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $382,906.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,026,818 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

