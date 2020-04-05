FansTime Achieves Market Capitalization of $307,441.82 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and HADAX. FansTime has a market cap of $307,441.82 and approximately $55,879.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

