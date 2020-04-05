Fantasy Sports Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $6,353.86 and $50.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.23 or 0.04549607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009518 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

