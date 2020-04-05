Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.02586985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

