FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 206,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $569.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

