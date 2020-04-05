Feathercoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $429.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and QBTC. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 273,370,760 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

