Fetch (FET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.04463009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009419 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

