Financial Analysis: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.52 -$355.00 million $1.38 6.07 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.47 $74.09 million $0.60 2.98

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 14 0 2.64 W&T Offshore 0 3 1 0 2.25

Devon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $23.05, suggesting a potential upside of 175.09%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.13%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -5.18% 8.33% 3.62% W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

