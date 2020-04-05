Financial Analysis: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

19.3% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.62%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 0.99 -$15.97 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.22 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -1.82

Jaguar Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining -0.15% -0.14% -0.08% Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.