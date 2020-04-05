Financial Contrast: Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) versus Its Competitors

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crescent Capital BDC to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 60.99%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million N/A 4.91 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Crescent Capital BDC’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 20.2% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC competitors beat Crescent Capital BDC on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

