FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $842,345.98 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $842,345.98 and $64.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

