Fire Lotto 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $61,532.86 and $5.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068006 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00342235 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000946 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009000 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

