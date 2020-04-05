Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $65,932.08 and $5.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00070956 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00341948 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000927 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047065 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008972 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012578 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

