First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of First Bancorp worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,551 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.