First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

FCCO stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.18%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Pwmco LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $28,139,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

