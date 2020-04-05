First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 833.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $14.34 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

