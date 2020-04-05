First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $81.78 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.