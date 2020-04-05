First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of First United worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First United by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First United by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First United in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $13.40 on Friday. First United Corp has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

