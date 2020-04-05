FirstBlood Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. FirstBlood has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $3,775.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ZB.COM, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

