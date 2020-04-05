Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Five Below worth $80,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $62.72 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

