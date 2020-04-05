Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $89.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.58 million to $89.89 million. Five9 reported sales of $74.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $380.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.66 million to $382.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $445.79 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -923.75 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

