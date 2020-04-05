FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last week, FLETA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $4.61 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02566689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201235 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,944,790 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

