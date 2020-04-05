Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Flex LNG worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,133,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Flex LNG by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Flex LNG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flex LNG by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNG. DNB Markets cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ FLNG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. Flex LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

