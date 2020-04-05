FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, FLO has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $14,741.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071083 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

