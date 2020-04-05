Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

NYSE FND traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

