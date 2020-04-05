Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $2.02 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $407,456.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00029730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.04473950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.