Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329,032 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Flowserve worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

FLS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

