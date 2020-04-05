Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

FLS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 2,147,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,074. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

