Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stock Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Flowserve by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Flowserve by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after buying an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Flowserve by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after buying an additional 57,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

FLS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

