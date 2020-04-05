FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

