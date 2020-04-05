Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTS. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,900 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 631,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

