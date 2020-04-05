Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 2,310,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

