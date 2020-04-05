Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

FBHS opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.