Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Fox Factory by 25.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $36.15 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

