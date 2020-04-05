Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Franklin Financial Network worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSB opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

