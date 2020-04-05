Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 19.72% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $77,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,318,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $20.57 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

