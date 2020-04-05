Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 204,012 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.42% of Okta worth $59,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of OKTA opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. Okta Inc has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

