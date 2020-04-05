Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 424,907 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of SPX Flow worth $64,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.