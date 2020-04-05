Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 47,049 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dollar General worth $63,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Shares of DG stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

