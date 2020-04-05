Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 64,680 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cheniere Energy worth $62,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,842,000. Dumont Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,351,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,016,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,047,000 after buying an additional 458,333 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $32.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

