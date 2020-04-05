Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $64,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $295.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.54. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

