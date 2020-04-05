Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of Spotify worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Spotify stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.